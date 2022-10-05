Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Trading Up 2.9%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.78. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.93.

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

