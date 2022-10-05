Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.08.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Neonode worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

