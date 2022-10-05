New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 8.8 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 59.15%.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

