New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 44,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

