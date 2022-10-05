New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY opened at $357.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $337.06 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.36.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

