New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

Align Technology stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

