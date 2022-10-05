New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 13,600 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.