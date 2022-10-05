New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 35,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

BR stock opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

