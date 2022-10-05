New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.