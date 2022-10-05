New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

