New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.48

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 16426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.