NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 8.3%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 389,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 519,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer cut NextNav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NextNav Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $303.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Insider Activity

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). NextNav had a negative net margin of 3,000.89% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 million. On average, analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextNav news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 670,765 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $2,045,833.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,833.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 670,765 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $2,045,833.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,833.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 120,055 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $286,931.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,564,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,028,918.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 937,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,783. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NextNav in the second quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the second quarter worth $27,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

