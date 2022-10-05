NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.33 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

