Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $236.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.