Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $44,159,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $33,227,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $5,000,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

