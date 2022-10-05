Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 64,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Numinus Wellness Company Profile
Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.
