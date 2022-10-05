NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

