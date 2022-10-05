Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

