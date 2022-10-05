Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.88.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $273.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average of $271.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.