Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

