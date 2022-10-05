Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

