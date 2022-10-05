Oppenheimer Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $330.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.91. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $300.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

