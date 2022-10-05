Oppenheimer Weighs in on SEI Investments’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.9 %

SEIC opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 61,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 66.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 269,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

