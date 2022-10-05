Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

OGN stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

