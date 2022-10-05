Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,487 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 498.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

NYSE PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.21 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.