Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

