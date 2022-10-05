Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 4.85 and last traded at 4.74. Approximately 86,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 36,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter worth about $40,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

