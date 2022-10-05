Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy Price Performance

Otonomy stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

