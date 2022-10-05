Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.34. 2,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000.

