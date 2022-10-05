Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 1.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.11. 7,538 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 878,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 344,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

