Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.89

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.89 and traded as high as $24.69. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 119,951 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 122.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth approximately $9,083,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading

