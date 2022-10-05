Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

PZZA opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $140.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.