Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Trading Up 1.7%

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 248,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 267,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,503 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 451,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 308.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 253,888 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,886,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Articles

