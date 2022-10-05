Park Aerospace (PKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter.

PKE stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $230.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

