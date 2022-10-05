Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.25.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $263.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

