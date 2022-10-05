PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 70,000 Shares

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,132,592 shares in the company, valued at $134,948,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $1,348,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $937,500.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00.

PBF Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.25.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Further Reading

