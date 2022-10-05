PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
PC Connection stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $117,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,086,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,609,020.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $117,986.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,086,622 shares in the company, valued at $95,609,020.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,311 shares of company stock worth $473,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
