Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 16.70% 10.94% 0.62% Peoples Financial 19.72% 6.87% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and Peoples Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $50.70 million 1.70 $7.49 million $1.47 10.47 Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.84 $8.58 million $1.14 14.25

Dividends

Peoples Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Citizens pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Peoples Financial beats Citizens on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Madison, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 28 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

