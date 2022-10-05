Permian Resources (PR) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Permian Resources to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Permian Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1610 9253 14666 404 2.53

Permian Resources presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.97%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.94% 17.68% 10.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 6.34 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 16.70

Permian Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ rivals have a beta of -12.27, meaning that their average share price is 1,327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.