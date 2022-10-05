Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

