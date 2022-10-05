Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 94,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 16.1% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 104,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PFE stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

