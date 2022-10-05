Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 35,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,280,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

