Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $16,922,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

