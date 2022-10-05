Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Buys 20,000 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($124,697.92).
Phoenix Group Price Performance
LON PHNX opened at GBX 556.80 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 618.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 616.91. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 508.40 ($6.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51).
Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Further Reading
