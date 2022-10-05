Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Buys 20,000 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($124,697.92).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 556.80 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 618.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 616.91. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 508.40 ($6.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.57%.

PHNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

