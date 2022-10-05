Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Shares Up 4.5%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.61. 59,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,668,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

