Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,846,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,578,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 123,553 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $110.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.