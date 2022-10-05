Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Shares Down 31.3%

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 24,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 46,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

