Poshmark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,234 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poshmark

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 555,761 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Poshmark by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 151,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,836,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of -0.68.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POSH. Raymond James cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.