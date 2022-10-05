Powers Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

