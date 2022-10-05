Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) versus Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Critical Survey

Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Rating) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Presbia and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A Haemonetics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $82.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Presbia.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Presbia has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.5% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presbia and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haemonetics $993.20 million 4.01 $43.38 million $1.31 59.31

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Profitability

This table compares Presbia and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A N/A N/A Haemonetics 6.60% 18.62% 7.51%

Summary

Haemonetics beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG, ClotPro, and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; and Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

